Houston vs. Auburn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which tips off at 7:10 PM on TBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 131.5.
Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-5.5
|131.5
Houston vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- The Cougars have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has a record of 24-3, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Cougars have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this year, Auburn has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|18
|56.2%
|74.7
|147.7
|56.4
|123.7
|134.3
|Auburn
|21
|70%
|73
|147.7
|67.3
|123.7
|141
Additional Houston vs Auburn Insights & Trends
- Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 9-1 overall, over its past 10 contests.
- The Cougars have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- Auburn has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Tigers' last 10 games have hit the over.
- The 74.7 points per game the Cougars put up are 7.4 more points than the Tigers allow (67.3).
- When Houston scores more than 67.3 points, it is 14-8 against the spread and 25-0 overall.
- The Tigers put up an average of 73 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars give up.
- Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall when it scores more than 56.4 points.
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|16-16-0
|16-15
|14-18-0
|Auburn
|16-14-0
|2-1
|17-13-0
Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Auburn
|16-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|4-8
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
