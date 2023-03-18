Drake vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Moody Center has the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) matching up with the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-69 win for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.
The Bulldogs are coming off of an 89-71 win over Belmont in their last outing on Sunday.
Drake vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Drake vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 19, when they grabbed an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.
- Drake has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a +422 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Drake has scored 77.5 points per game in MVC action, and 79.1 overall.
- At home the Bulldogs are scoring 82.0 points per game, 8.0 more than they are averaging away (74.0).
- At home, Drake allows 62.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 66.4.
- The Bulldogs are scoring 80.0 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.9 more than their average for the season (79.1).
