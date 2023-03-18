Saturday's contest at Moody Center has the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) matching up with the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-69 win for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 89-71 win over Belmont in their last outing on Sunday.

Drake vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Drake vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 19, when they grabbed an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.

Drake has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Drake Performance Insights