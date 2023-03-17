On Friday, March 17, 2023 at United Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) will attempt to build on a four-game road winning run when visiting the Chicago Bulls (31-37), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls score 113.2 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 (10th in the league) for a +45 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves put up 115.5 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.6 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.

The two teams average 228.7 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Minnesota is 33-36-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +35000 +11000 +100 Bulls +100000 +50000 +700

