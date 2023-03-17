How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) play against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 10:05 PM.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- TCU is 18-7 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils sit at 107th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 7.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.9).
- When TCU puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 18-4.
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, Arizona State has a 13-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.
- The Sun Devils' 71.1 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Arizona State has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively TCU has played better in home games this year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.
- At home, the Horned Frogs are allowing 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).
- TCU is sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arizona State averages 71.1 points per game. Away, it scores 69.5.
- The Sun Devils allow 65 points per game at home, and 71.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Arizona State sinks more 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9), and makes a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30%).
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 74-60
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Ball Arena
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|USC
|W 77-72
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|Nevada
|W 98-73
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|TCU
|-
|Ball Arena
