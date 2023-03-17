NC State vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) versus the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of NC State. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Wolfpack suffered a 66-60 loss to Notre Dame.
NC State vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62
NC State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on December 1, the Wolfpack captured their signature win of the season, a 94-81 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 6-8 (.429%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on January 22
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11
Princeton Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers took down the Columbia Lions (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in a 74-56 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.
- The Tigers have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
- Princeton has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Princeton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-56 on the road over Columbia (No. 45) on February 4
- 54-48 at home over Harvard (No. 72) on March 11
- 51-47 at home over Harvard (No. 72) on February 24
- 62-58 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 73) on November 14
- 56-54 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on December 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential overall.
- NC State's offense has been less productive in ACC action this year, tallying 65.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.1 PPG.
- Offensively, the Wolfpack have fared better at home this season, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively, NC State has played better at home this season, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 67.6 in away games.
- The Wolfpack's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 64.5 points a contest compared to the 71.1 they've averaged this season.
Princeton Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 65.6 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 52.5 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +367 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.
- In Ivy League games, Princeton has averaged 1.2 more points (66.8) than overall (65.6) in 2022-23.
- The Tigers are putting up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (67.9).
- At home Princeton is conceding 49.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than it is on the road (55.9).
- While the Tigers are putting up 65.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 66.4 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.