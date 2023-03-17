The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. The matchup airs on truTV.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3.5) 130.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Iowa State (-4) 131.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cyclones' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Pittsburgh has covered 21 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

A total of 21 Panthers games this season have hit the over.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Iowa State is 22nd-best in the country. It is far below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

The Cyclones' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 38th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +7000, Iowa State has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

