The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) will aim to beat the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-4.5) 130.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Iowa State (-4.5) 131 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Iowa State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

So far this season, 11 out of the Cyclones' 32 games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh is 22-10-1 ATS this year.

Panthers games have gone over the point total 21 out of 33 times this year.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Iowa State is 22nd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).

The Cyclones' national championship odds have improved from +20000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Panthers have had the 19th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +60000 at the start of the season to +30000.

Pittsburgh has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.