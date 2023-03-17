The No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) on Friday. This 2-15 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 62.7 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • Iowa's record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes record 33 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions give up (54.5).
  • Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
  • SE Louisiana has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 87.5 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 50.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow defensively.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

