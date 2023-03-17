Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 105-72 victory over Ohio State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in an 86-85 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.
  • The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).
  • Iowa has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
  • 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' +518 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (325th in college basketball).
  • In conference matchups, Iowa averages more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.5).
  • The Hawkeyes are scoring 90.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
  • Iowa is allowing 66.3 points per game this season at home, which is 12.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (78.5).
  • The Hawkeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 87.2 points a contest compared to the 87.5 they've averaged this season.

