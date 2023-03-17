Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 105-72 victory over Ohio State in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in an 86-85 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).
- Iowa has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +518 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (325th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Iowa averages more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.5).
- The Hawkeyes are scoring 90.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- Iowa is allowing 66.3 points per game this season at home, which is 12.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 87.2 points a contest compared to the 87.5 they've averaged this season.
