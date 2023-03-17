The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 21-7 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 138th.

The Hoosiers average 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).

When Indiana scores more than 65.7 points, it is 18-5.

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Kent State is 21-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 103rd.

The Golden Flashes score 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers allow (68.5).

Kent State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 75 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana has fared better in home games this season, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Hoosiers surrender 65.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.2 away from home.

When playing at home, Indiana is sinking 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (4.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

Kent State averages 83.9 points per game at home, and 68.3 on the road.

In 2022-23 the Golden Flashes are giving up 0.5 more points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (65.2).

Beyond the arc, Kent State knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Michigan W 75-73 Assembly Hall 3/10/2023 Maryland W 70-60 United Center 3/11/2023 Penn State L 77-73 United Center 3/17/2023 Kent State - MVP Arena

Kent State Schedule