If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to place a bet on the TCU-Arizona State game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to join up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus before it's too late!

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: TCU -5.5

TCU -5.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to put money on the Horned Frogs and Sun Devils matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Horned Frogs (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Horned Frogs at -5.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -5.5 means that the Horned Frogs must win by at least six points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Sun Devils would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 142.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.