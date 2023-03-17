The 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will attempt to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM on TBS. Drake is a 2.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 5-12 matchup in the Midwest Region. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Drake vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami -2.5 146.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Drake's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 146.5 points in 10 of 31 outings.

Drake has a 139.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Drake's ATS record is 15-16-0 this year.

Drake has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Drake has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Drake vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami 15 53.6% 79.4 154.7 72.1 136 147.4 Drake 10 32.3% 75.3 154.7 63.9 136 138.3

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Drake has gone 9-1 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

The Bulldogs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes allow.

Drake has put together a 10-8 ATS record and an 18-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami 14-11-0 9-8 12-16-0 Drake 15-16-0 1-1 14-17-0

Drake vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Miami Drake 16-1 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.