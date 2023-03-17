How to Watch Drake vs. Miami on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
Drake vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field, 2% higher than the 45% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
- Drake is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 135th.
- The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
- Drake has a 22-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Drake is putting up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are allowing 7.7 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than away (69.6).
- Beyond the arc, Drake sinks fewer triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.5), but makes a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (36%).
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 74-62
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 65-52
|Enterprise Center
|3/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 77-51
|Enterprise Center
|3/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
