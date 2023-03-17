The Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) are set to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at MVP Arena, with a start time of 7:25 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Norchad Omier and Tucker DeVries are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Drake vs. Miami

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Drake's Last Game

In its previous game, Drake beat Bradley on Sunday, 77-51. Its high scorer was DeVries with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tucker DeVries 22 6 0 1 0 3 Darnell Brodie 12 9 1 0 2 1 Garrett Sturtz 12 2 0 0 0 0

Drake Players to Watch

DeVries is the Bulldogs' top scorer (19 points per game), and he posts 1.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Roman Penn is putting up a team-high 5.4 assists per contest. He's also producing 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor.

Garrett Sturtz is posting 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 59.2% of his shots from the field.

Darnell Brodie is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 8.8 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1 block.

The Bulldogs get 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from D.J. Wilkins.

Drake Top Performers (Last 10 Games)