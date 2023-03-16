The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) and the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Thursday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 10:05 PM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: truTV

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

UCLA has compiled a 19-13-2 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.

UNC Asheville is 17-14-1 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this year.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 UCLA is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Bruins have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

UCLA has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UNC Asheville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500000

+500000 UNC Asheville ranks 60th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+500000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 154th, a difference of 94 spots.

With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

