The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5 points.

Iowa vs. Auburn Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 6:50 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Auburn -1.5 151.5

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

  • Iowa's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in 14 of 27 outings.
  • Iowa's matchups this season have a 154.6-point average over/under, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • Iowa is 13-14-0 against the spread this year.
  • Iowa has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have won three of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Auburn 9 31% 72.7 152.9 67.1 141.5 140.6
Iowa 14 51.9% 80.2 152.9 74.4 141.5 149.5

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

  • Iowa is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Six of the Hawkeyes' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 80.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.1 points, Iowa is 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Auburn 15-14-0 11-11 16-13-0
Iowa 13-14-0 2-4 14-13-0

Iowa vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Auburn Iowa
14-2 Home Record 14-3
4-8 Away Record 4-7
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0
75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8
70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9
7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

