The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5 points.

Iowa vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -1.5 151.5

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

Iowa's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in 14 of 27 outings.

Iowa's matchups this season have a 154.6-point average over/under, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.

Iowa is 13-14-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have won three of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 9 31% 72.7 152.9 67.1 141.5 140.6 Iowa 14 51.9% 80.2 152.9 74.4 141.5 149.5

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Iowa is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of the Hawkeyes' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Hawkeyes score an average of 80.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Iowa is 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 15-14-0 11-11 16-13-0 Iowa 13-14-0 2-4 14-13-0

Iowa vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Auburn Iowa 14-2 Home Record 14-3 4-8 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

