Iowa vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:50 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup.
Iowa vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Iowa vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-1.5)
|151.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-1)
|151.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Auburn (-1)
|152
|-111
|-111
Iowa vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Iowa has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in seven opportunities).
- Auburn is 15-16-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Tigers' 32 games have hit the over.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Hawkeyes have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.
- Iowa has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
