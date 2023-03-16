Thursday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) at Amway Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Duke taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Oral Roberts is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against Duke. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 145.5 total.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -6.5

Duke -6.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -275, Oral Roberts +225

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Oral Roberts 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Oral Roberts

Pick ATS: Oral Roberts (+6.5)



Oral Roberts (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Duke's record against the spread so far this season is 15-18-0, and Oral Roberts' is 13-15-0. A total of 13 out of the Blue Devils' games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over. The two teams average 156.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Oral Roberts has gone 2-8 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +292 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.5 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

Duke records 35.7 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.9 boards per game.

Duke connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (213th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils rank 105th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions.

Duke forces 10.5 turnovers per game (304th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (142nd in college basketball action).

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (posting 84.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and allowing 70.1 per outing, 177th in college basketball) and have a +480 scoring differential.

Oral Roberts ranks 42nd in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.5 its opponents average.

Oral Roberts hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.8% from deep (48th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.5%.

Oral Roberts has committed nine turnovers per game (sixth in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (137th in college basketball).

