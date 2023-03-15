Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (47-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 233.5 in the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|233.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 31 of 69 games this season.
- Minnesota has had an average of 231.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota is 31-37-0 ATS this year.
- The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|30
|43.5%
|117.7
|233.4
|112.3
|228
|227.3
|Timberwolves
|31
|44.9%
|115.7
|233.4
|115.7
|228
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
- This season, Minnesota is 15-20-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-17-0 ATS (.485).
- The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Minnesota is 22-16 against the spread and 24-15 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|36-33
|21-26
|36-33
|Timberwolves
|31-37
|10-8
|31-38
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Timberwolves
|117.7
|115.7
|4
|10
|27-15
|22-16
|36-6
|24-15
|112.3
|115.7
|8
|18
|26-14
|22-18
|31-9
|28-13
