The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (47-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 233.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 233.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 31 of 69 games this season.
  • Minnesota has had an average of 231.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 31-37-0 ATS this year.
  • The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.
  • Minnesota has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 30 43.5% 117.7 233.4 112.3 228 227.3
Timberwolves 31 44.9% 115.7 233.4 115.7 228 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Minnesota is 15-20-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-17-0 ATS (.485).
  • The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, Minnesota is 22-16 against the spread and 24-15 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 36-33 21-26 36-33
Timberwolves 31-37 10-8 31-38

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Timberwolves
117.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.7
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
27-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-16
36-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-15
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.7
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
26-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-18
31-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-13

