The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (47-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 233.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 233.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 31 of 69 games this season.

Minnesota has had an average of 231.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Minnesota is 31-37-0 ATS this year.

The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 30 43.5% 117.7 233.4 112.3 228 227.3 Timberwolves 31 44.9% 115.7 233.4 115.7 228 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.

This season, Minnesota is 15-20-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-17-0 ATS (.485).

The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Minnesota is 22-16 against the spread and 24-15 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 36-33 21-26 36-33 Timberwolves 31-37 10-8 31-38

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Timberwolves 117.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 27-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-16 36-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-15 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 26-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-18 31-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-13

