On Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Boston Celtics (47-22), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN

NBCS-BOS and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.7 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 112.3 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (10th in NBA) and allow 115.7 (18th in league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score a combined 233.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 228 points per game combined, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has covered 36 times in 69 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 32-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Timberwolves and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +35000 +10000 +115 Celtics +340 +155 -

