The Big 12 conference champion will be decided on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) play at 2:00 PM.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Iowa State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones' 76.0 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns give up.

Iowa State has put together a 19-7 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.

Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.0 points.

The 74.0 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).

Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Iowa State has a 15-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.0 points.

The Longhorns are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (38.1%).

The Cyclones' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Longhorns have given up.

Iowa State Schedule