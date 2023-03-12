Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Sunday's game at Rothman Center has the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) matching up with the Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-52 victory as our model heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson.
In their last time out, the Knights won on Thursday 59-40 against Saint Francis (BKN).
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 52
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Knights beat the Davidson Wildcats 49-43 on November 23.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-2 (.917%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 23
- 63-51 over UIC (No. 192) on November 21
- 62-49 on the road over Bucknell (No. 246) on November 16
- 62-51 at home over Cornell (No. 266) on November 12
- 62-52 on the road over Merrimack (No. 305) on January 8
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a 70-67 win on February 16. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Sacred Heart has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14), but also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses (nine).
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on February 16
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on January 21
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on December 11
- 68-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 305) on March 9
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 307) on February 2
Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights
- The Knights have a +408 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball and are giving up 52.1 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball.
- In conference action, Fairleigh Dickinson averages more points per contest (69.4) than its overall average (65.7).
- Offensively, the Knights have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 67.8 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Fairleigh Dickinson is ceding 49.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 55.2.
- On offense, the Knights have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 65.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.6 points per game (234th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (44th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Sacred Heart has put up 66.4 points per game in NEC action, and 62.6 overall.
- At home the Pioneers are putting up 64.0 points per game, 1.4 more than they are averaging on the road (62.6).
- Sacred Heart concedes 56.7 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.
- The Pioneers are averaging 64.1 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.5 more than their average for the season (62.6).
