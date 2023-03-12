The MVC championship will be decided Sunday, as the No. 2 seed Belmont Bruins (23-10) face off against the No. 4 Drake Bulldogs (21-9) at 2:00 PM.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Drake vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 78.8 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Bruins give up.
  • Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Belmont's record is 20-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The 71.2 points per game the Bruins average are 5.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
  • Belmont is 18-2 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
  • Drake has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
  • This season the Bruins are shooting 45.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
  • The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Southern Illinois W 91-68 Knapp Center
3/10/2023 Missouri State W 73-70 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/11/2023 Illinois State W 74-54 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/12/2023 Belmont - Vibrant Arena at the Mark

