The MVC championship will be decided Sunday, as the No. 2 seed Belmont Bruins (23-10) face off against the No. 4 Drake Bulldogs (21-9) at 2:00 PM.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Drake vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 78.8 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Bruins give up.

Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Belmont's record is 20-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The 71.2 points per game the Bruins average are 5.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).

Belmont is 18-2 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Drake has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

This season the Bruins are shooting 45.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Drake Schedule