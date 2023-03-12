Sunday's game features the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) clashing at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Drake, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent game 74-54 against Illinois State on Saturday.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Drake vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68

Drake Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Drake is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 62) on January 6

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 80) on March 11

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Drake Performance Insights