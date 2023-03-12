Drake vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) clashing at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Drake, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent game 74-54 against Illinois State on Saturday.
Drake vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Drake vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68
Drake Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Drake is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 62) on January 6
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 80) on March 11
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on February 18
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +404 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball).
- In MVC action, Drake has averaged 1.3 fewer points (77.5) than overall (78.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Bulldogs score 82 points per game. On the road, they score 74.
- At home, Drake allows 62.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 66.4.
- The Bulldogs are averaging 78.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer points than their average for the season (78.8).
