Saturday's contest at Norfolk Scope has the Norfolk State Spartanettes (25-6) matching up with the Howard Lady Bison (16-13) at 4:00 PM ET on March 11. Our computer prediction projects a 62-55 win for Norfolk State, who are favored by our model.

The Spartanettes are coming off of an 81-59 win against North Carolina Central in their last outing on Friday.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 62, Howard 55

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

When the Spartanettes beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 188 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 48-43, it was their signature win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 22-2 (.917%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 197) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 215) on November 22

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 232) on January 14

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 239) on November 17

Howard Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bison's signature win this season came against the Norfolk State Spartanettes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings. The Lady Bison secured the 60-55 win at home on March 2.

Howard has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Howard 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Norfolk State (No. 149) on March 2

62-57 at home over La Salle (No. 165) on November 7

79-67 on the road over VCU (No. 247) on December 28

64-56 on the road over Morgan State (No. 251) on February 20

64-56 at home over Elon (No. 275) on December 2

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartanettes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 62.5 points per game to rank 238th in college basketball while giving up 50.0 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and have a +389 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Norfolk State is tallying 58.6 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (62.5 points per game) is 3.9 PPG higher.

The Spartanettes score 69.3 points per game in home games, compared to 55 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.3 points per contest.

Norfolk State is ceding 45.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (55.3).

The Spartanettes have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 65.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.2 points more than the 62.5 they've scored this year.

