Northern Iowa vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (21-8) versus the UIC Flames (18-14) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 10.
In their last time out, the Panthers won on Saturday 86-67 over Missouri State.
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, UIC 56
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 11, the Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 46) in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-69.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Panthers are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 46) on January 11
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 46) on February 1
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 99) on November 24
- 86-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 4
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a +298 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball and are allowing 64.9 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Northern Iowa is scoring 76 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (75.2 points per game) is 0.8 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Panthers are scoring 1.3 more points per game (75.9) than they are in road games (74.6).
- Defensively, Northern Iowa has been better in home games this season, giving up 62.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 when playing on the road.
- The Panthers have been scoring 74.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 75.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
