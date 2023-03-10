Naz Reid plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Reid, in his most recent action, had 11 points in a 117-94 loss to the 76ers.

Below we will break down Reid's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.7 12.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.7 Assists -- 1.1 2.2 PRA -- 16.7 20.7 PR 15.5 15.6 18.5 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.7



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Nets

Reid is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.7 points per game.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Nets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Naz Reid vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2022 14 4 5 1 0 3 1 12/3/2021 34 19 7 1 3 0 0

