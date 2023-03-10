Mike Conley and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Conley, in his most recent game, had six points and two steals in a 117-94 loss to the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Conley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.7 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.6 Assists 5.5 7.2 5.5 PRA 20.5 20.4 18.6 PR 14.5 13.2 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nets

Conley's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are 11th in the NBA, conceding 112.7 points per game.

The Nets allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

The Nets concede 23.1 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 32 9 5 9 1 0 1

