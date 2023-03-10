Friday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) versus the Baylor Bears (19-11) at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on March 10.

Last time out, the Cyclones won on Saturday 76-52 against Texas Tech.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 18, the Cyclones secured their signature win of the season, a 74-62 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28

81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21

Iowa State Performance Insights