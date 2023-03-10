Iowa State vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) versus the Baylor Bears (19-11) at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on March 10.
Last time out, the Cyclones won on Saturday 76-52 against Texas Tech.
Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 18, the Cyclones secured their signature win of the season, a 74-62 victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28
- 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a +322 scoring differential overall.
- With 73.3 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Iowa State is posting 2.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.9 PPG).
- The Cyclones are posting 78.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (73.8).
- In 2022-23, Iowa State is giving up 58.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 72.5.
- The Cyclones' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 76.1 points per contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.