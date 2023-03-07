Timberwolves vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - March 7
The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) on Tuesday, March 7 at Target Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a 138-134 victory against the Kings in their most recent outing on Saturday. In the win, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Austin Rivers
|SG
|Questionable
|Neck
|5.2
|1.7
|1.5
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2.0
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Foot), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Calf), PJ Tucker: Questionable (Back)
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: TNT and NBCS-PH
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The 115.6 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 4.4 more points than the 76ers give up (111.2).
- When Minnesota scores more than 111.2 points, it is 25-16.
- The Timberwolves have been scoring 116.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 115.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
- Minnesota hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.7 on average.
- The Timberwolves average 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (21st in the league), and allow 110.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in the NBA).
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-3
|228
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.