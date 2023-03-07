The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Edwards, in his last game (March 4 win against the Kings) put up 27 points and eight assists.

Now let's dig into Edwards' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.6 23.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.5 PRA 35.5 34.9 33.1 PR 30.5 30.4 28.6 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.4



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the 76ers

Edwards has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 22.3% and 20.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 21.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the second-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are fourth in the NBA, allowing 111.2 points per game.

Allowing 41.6 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 23.8 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 36 25 5 5 2 1 1

