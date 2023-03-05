Sunday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6) and Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) going head-to-head at Target Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 89-84 victory over Maryland in their most recent game on Saturday.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Ohio State 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26, the Hawkeyes secured their best win of the season, an 86-85 home victory.

The Hawkeyes have 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

89-84 over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7

Iowa Performance Insights