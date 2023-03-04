The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.8 the Cyclones give up to opponents.

Texas Tech is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

Texas Tech has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

The 75.9 points per game the Cyclones score are 8.9 more points than the Red Raiders give up (67).

Iowa State is 15-5 when scoring more than 67 points.

Iowa State is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Raiders concede.

