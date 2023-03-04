Saturday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) clashing at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Cyclones enter this game after a 98-93 loss to Kansas on Wednesday.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 77, Texas Tech 62

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones registered their best win of the season on December 18, when they beat the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-62.

The Cyclones have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 24th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Iowa State has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 13

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 28

81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 27) on February 18

99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 36) on November 20

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa State Performance Insights