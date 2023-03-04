The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (24-6) will square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 3 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-5) on Saturday at Target Center, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.

Maryland is 24-3 when allowing fewer than 86.9 points.

Maryland is 21-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

The Hawkeyes average 86.9 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 68.2 the Terrapins allow.

When Iowa scores more than 68.2 points, it is 23-5.

Iowa is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins make 44.0% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

