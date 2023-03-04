The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (24-6) will square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 3 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-5) on Saturday at Target Center, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Terrapins put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • Maryland is 24-3 when allowing fewer than 86.9 points.
  • Maryland is 21-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 86.9 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 68.2 the Terrapins allow.
  • When Iowa scores more than 68.2 points, it is 23-5.
  • Iowa is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
  • This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Terrapins give up.
  • The Terrapins make 44.0% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/21/2023 @ Maryland L 96-68 Xfinity Center
2/26/2023 Indiana W 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Maryland - Target Center

