The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Conley, in his last game (February 28 win against the Clippers) put up six points, seven assists and three steals.

We're going to break down Conley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.7 Assists 6.5 7.4 7.3 PRA 20.5 20.3 20.4 PR 13.5 12.9 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Lakers

Conley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.2 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 117.9 points per game.

Allowing 45.7 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers give up 25.8 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 24 14 1 12 3 0 0 11/4/2022 31 15 2 10 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.