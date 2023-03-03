Friday's game at Target Center has the Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) taking on the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) at 6:30 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

The Hawkeyes enter this contest following an 86-85 win against Indiana on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Purdue 69

Iowa Schedule Analysis

On February 26, the Hawkeyes registered their best win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hawkeyes have eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Iowa has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 44) on December 29

Iowa Performance Insights