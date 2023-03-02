Coming off a victory last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Turn on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Wild and Canucks take the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Wild vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2022 Canucks Wild 3-0 MIN 10/20/2022 Wild Canucks 4-3 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 164 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Wild's 170 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 61 37 34 71 46 45 25% Mats Zuccarello 59 20 37 57 36 36 38.8% Joel Eriksson Ek 61 21 25 46 8 35 47.7% Matthew Boldy 61 16 24 40 27 38 56.1% Marcus Johansson 60 13 15 28 24 24 40.9%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 238 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.

The Canucks' 201 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players