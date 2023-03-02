How to Watch the Wild vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Turn on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Wild and Canucks take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wild vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/10/2022
|Canucks
|Wild
|3-0 MIN
|10/20/2022
|Wild
|Canucks
|4-3 (F/OT) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 164 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Wild's 170 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|61
|37
|34
|71
|46
|45
|25%
|Mats Zuccarello
|59
|20
|37
|57
|36
|36
|38.8%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|61
|21
|25
|46
|8
|35
|47.7%
|Matthew Boldy
|61
|16
|24
|40
|27
|38
|56.1%
|Marcus Johansson
|60
|13
|15
|28
|24
|24
|40.9%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 238 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Canucks' 201 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|58
|28
|48
|76
|37
|40
|43.3%
|Quinn Hughes
|56
|5
|52
|57
|35
|45
|100%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|59
|20
|34
|54
|41
|44
|52.5%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|59
|28
|26
|54
|18
|24
|-
|Brock Boeser
|52
|11
|27
|38
|16
|18
|29.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.