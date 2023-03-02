Thursday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (17-9) and Missouri State Lady Bears (19-8) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Bulldogs head into this game after an 83-77 loss to Belmont on Saturday.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 75, Missouri State 64

Drake Schedule Analysis

Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on November 19, an 80-62 home victory.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 78) on February 18

97-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 158) on February 23

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 158) on January 8

Drake Performance Insights