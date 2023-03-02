Drake vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (17-9) and Missouri State Lady Bears (19-8) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Bulldogs head into this game after an 83-77 loss to Belmont on Saturday.
Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Drake vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 75, Missouri State 64
Drake Schedule Analysis
- Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on November 19, an 80-62 home victory.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 78) on February 18
- 97-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 158) on February 23
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 158) on January 8
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +338 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Drake is posting 76.4 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (78.5 points per game) is 2.1 PPG higher.
- The Bulldogs average 81.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Drake has been better in home games this season, giving up 62.3 points per game, compared to 66.4 in road games.
- The Bulldogs have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 73.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.9 points fewer than the 78.5 they've scored this season.
