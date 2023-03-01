Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5), listing them with the sixth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Hawkeyes visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with the tip at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Hawkeyes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3000)

Iowa Team Stats

This year, the Hawkeyes are 14-1 at home while putting together a 6-3 record on the road and going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big Ten games, Iowa is 13-2, compared to an 8-3 record outside of the conference.

Iowa is allowing 70.3 points per game this year (314th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really played well offensively, putting up 88.6 points per contest (best).

Iowa Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-5 | Q2 Record: 5-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

6-5 | 5-0 | 6-0 | 4-0 Iowa has six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Iowa has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (six).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

