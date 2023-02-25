Saturday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) facing off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-54 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Cyclones fell in their last outing 73-68 against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 79, TCU 54

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones' signature win this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Cyclones brought home the 86-78 win at home on January 28.

The Cyclones have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 13

74-62 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on December 18

69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on January 18

81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 31) on February 18

99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 36) on November 20

Iowa State Performance Insights