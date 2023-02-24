The Charlotte Hornets (17-43) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) after losing seven straight road games. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 120 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

The Timberwolves' .459 ATS win percentage (28-31-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .400 mark (24-33-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Minnesota (6-4-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Charlotte (10-11-1) does as the underdog (45.5%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.9% of the time this season (28 out of 61), less often than Charlotte's games have (29 out of 60).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 16-14, a better mark than the Hornets have posted (11-35) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota is scoring 115.7 points per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 115.8 points per contest (19th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are averaging 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Timberwolves are making 11.9 threes per game (16th-ranked in league). They own a 35.6% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Minnesota in 2022-23, 61.5% of them have been two-pointers (72.2% of the team's made baskets) and 38.5% have been threes (27.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.