The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Conley, in his last time out, had six assists and two steals in a 114-106 loss to the Wizards.

In this article, we look at Conley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.5 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.0 Assists 6.5 7.6 7.8 PRA 21.5 20.6 21.3 PR 14.5 13 13.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Hornets

Conley's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.0 per game, most among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 118.9 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have given up 46.7 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 13.0 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 27 14 3 3 4 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.