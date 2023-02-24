Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be matching up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 114-106 loss to the Wizards (his previous game) McDaniels put up 15 points and eight rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for McDaniels, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.4 11.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.6 Assists -- 2.0 2.6 PRA 18.5 17.3 18.7 PR 16.5 15.3 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Hornets

McDaniels is responsible for attempting 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.7 per game.

McDaniels is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McDaniels' opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, most among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are 28th in the NBA, conceding 118.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Hornets are last in the league, conceding 46.7 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets give up 26.6 assists per game, worst in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are 26th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 24 2 4 1 0 2 0

