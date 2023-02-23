Thursday's game that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-7) against the Belmont Bruins (17-10) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Northern Iowa. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Panthers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 76-50 win over Bradley.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Iowa 69, Belmont 68

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • On February 1, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 49-47 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings.
  • Northern Iowa has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
  • According to the RPI, the Bruins have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 52) on January 11
  • 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on January 1
  • 82-60 over Tulane (No. 94) on November 24
  • 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 114) on November 25
  • 81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game, with a +247 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (41st in college basketball) and give up 64.4 per outing (180th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Northern Iowa has put up 74.7 points per game in MVC play, and 74.3 overall.
  • The Panthers score 74.5 points per game at home, and 74.2 on the road.
  • In 2022-23 Northern Iowa is allowing eight fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (69.2).
  • While the Panthers are scoring 74.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 75.3 a contest.

