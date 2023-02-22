Big Ten rivals meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) at Kohl Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Badgers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Iowa shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

The Hawkeyes are the 68th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 305th.

The 80.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 17.1 more points than the Badgers give up (63.2).

Iowa is 17-6 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Iowa has performed better in home games this season, posting 89.2 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game away from home.

Defensively the Hawkeyes have played worse at home this year, giving up 73.7 points per game, compared to 73.3 in road games.

In home games, Iowa is making three more three-pointers per game (9.4) than away from home (6.4). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

Iowa Schedule