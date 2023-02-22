How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (17-7) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones' 75.1 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 68.4 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
- Iowa State has a 16-6 record when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Iowa State is 14-3.
- The Cowgirls score 78.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cyclones give up.
- When Oklahoma State totals more than 63.5 points, it is 18-6.
- Oklahoma State is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Cowgirls are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (37.6%).
- The Cyclones' 42.2 shooting percentage is 2.1 lower than the Cowgirls have conceded.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 73-60
|WVU Coliseum
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|W 66-61
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 81-77
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.