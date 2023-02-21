Two hot squads meet when the Maryland Terrapins (22-5) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-5) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Terrapins are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hawkeyes, winners of three in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes score 19.9 more points per game (88.3) than the Terrapins give up (68.4).
  • Iowa has an 18-0 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Iowa is 22-5.
  • The Terrapins score 78.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 69.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • When Maryland scores more than 69.9 points, it is 20-1.
  • Maryland's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 88.3 points.
  • The Terrapins shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.
  • The Hawkeyes' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 10.6 higher than the Terrapins have conceded.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Rutgers W 111-57 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/15/2023 Wisconsin W 91-61 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/18/2023 @ Nebraska W 80-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/21/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
2/26/2023 Indiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

