The No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) aim to stop a six-game road losing skid at the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Iowa State has put together a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones rank 76th.

The Cyclones average only 0.6 more points per game (69.5) than the Longhorns give up (68.9).

When Iowa State gives up fewer than 79.7 points, it is 17-8.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Iowa State is scoring 10.4 more points per game at home (73.8) than away (63.4).

The Cyclones give up 54.8 points per game at home, and 68.9 on the road.

At home, Iowa State makes 7.4 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.9%) than away (29.6%).

Iowa State Schedule