The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-1.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-1) 146 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Iowa (-1.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Iowa has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 23 times this season.
  • Northwestern is 16-9-0 ATS this season.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 25 times this year.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Iowa is 30th in the country. It is far below that, 41st, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have made the Hawkeyes' national championship odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).
  • Iowa has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

